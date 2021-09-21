COVID-19 testing clinic returns to State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - With a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is making getting tested for the virus easy and accessible with a drive-through testing site taking place in Fairlea.

Maverick Health has teamed up with the DHHR to provide non-invasive saliva tests.

The tests are being administered at a drive-through testing site at the state fairgrounds.

Dorian Swann, the site supervisor, said case numbers are higher than ever, so many testing locations are backed up; which, is why it was vital for them to host these clinics.

"We're in a place that we haven't been before, so it's, it's very important that they have ample ways to get tested and find out what's going on and stay safe," said Swann.

Swann said the clinics will occur at the State Fair Campgrounds every Monday- Friday from 9:30 AM- 3:00 PM as long as the variant persists.

The clinic will also be set up Saturday, September 25 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM and Sunday, September 26 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.