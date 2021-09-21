Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. have clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed in Port-au-Prince. A security guard closed the plane door just in time as some deportees began throwing shoes at the plane, yelling “This is abuse!” and “How is this possible?!” The group that included men and women had disembarked from the second of three flights that arrived on Tuesday, with some temporarily losing their belongings in the scuffle as police arrived. They are among hundreds of migrants whom the U.S. began deporting to Haiti starting Sunday, with several more flights scheduled in upcoming days.