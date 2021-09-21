Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA,

Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd,

Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski,

Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth and Wythe.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* Deep tropical moisture will move across the central Appalachains

this afternoon through tonight, supporting the potential for

prolonged periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be highest

along and near the crest of the Blue Ridge, where the terrain will

enhance rainfall intensity in the southeasterly windflow.

* Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain pass

repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks

and streams is expected. Some of these waterways may flood

outside of their banks, and flow across roads and into low-lying

areas. Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding

of the larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

