Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including

the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry,

Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath,

Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles,

Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge,

Smyth and Wythe.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* Deep tropical moisture will move across the central Appalachians

this afternoon through tonight, supporting the potential for

prolonged periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be highest

along and near the crest of the Blue Ridge, where the terrain will

enhance rainfall intensity in the southeasterly windflow.

* Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain pass

repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks

and streams is expected. Some of these waterways may flood outside

of their banks, and flow across roads and into low-lying areas.

Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the

larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

