Happening Today: Job Fair at Princeton Community Hospital

Princeton Community Hospital is doing what it can to help those looking to start a new career.

The hospital is hosting a job fair today from 2-7 PM in the Parkview Atrium of the campus in Princeton.

Jobs range from medical technicans to housekeeping.

Janet Horn with Princeton Community Hospital tells WVVA's Annick Joseph if you're interested simply show up dressed for success and bring your resume.

Drawings for several giftcards will be happening during today's event as well.

Princeton Community Hospital is located at 122 12th Street in Princeton, West Virginia.