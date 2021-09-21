Heavy downpours and cooler conditions for the last day of summer

Widespread rain happens for us both today and tomorrow making flooding a big risk. A Flood Watch will be active starting at 2PM Tuesday and continuing until 11AM Wednesday.

Atlantic moisture along with moisture from the south will continue to move into our area today bringing us times of heavy rain. Both of these sources of moisture will keep us under a humid airmass. Temperatures won't warm too much today all thanks to the cloudy skies and ongoing precipitation. Temperatures will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s with gusty conditions.

Overnight we will hold in the 60s and we witness scattered rain showers. Isolated heavy downpours are still likely overnight.

Wednesday brings a cold front into the area which will give us another wet day. Some strong to even severe storms will enter into our region. Main threat will be damaging winds along with the chances for flooding. Rainfall totals will be around 1-3 inches throughout the viewing area.

After the cold front passes through we dry things out, but we get even cooler. Low temperatures Wednesday night fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday's highs will struggle to reach the 60s, but we witness clear skies thanks to high pressure returning. It is possible we could witness some upper 30s on Friday morning! Temperatures gradually warm throughout the weekend but still sitting in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. Low temperatures remain in the 40s for us.

