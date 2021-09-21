How you can prevent Dental Infections

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- September is Dental Infection Awareness Month. The CDC says that oral care is critical to overall health.

According to Colgate, the most common oral infections are Gingivitis, Cavities, Periodontal Disease, Thrush, and Canker Sores amongst others.

We spoke with Dr. David Najar from Najar Family Practice, who said that preventing those oral infections is as easy as using basic care on your pearly whites.

"Good daily care, learn and use a thorough, effective routine to maintain your teeth and your gums. Brushing, flossing, use of mouthwash, dental fluoride. Take the appropriate meds if you're prescribed something, stay on your healthcare routines."

Dr. Najar also says, alongside those basic dental tips. You should regularly visit your dentist for routine teeth cleaning. For more tips on how you can prevent Oral Infections, you can visit Sepsis.org for more helpful tips.