NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In a Nairobi slum named Korogocho, which means “crowded shoulder to shoulder” in Swahili, a group of women navigate raw sewage and sharp metal edges of roofing to attend a training they hope might save their lives. Sexual assault can happen to anyone, and the women are determined to fight back. Aged 60 to well over 90, they meet every Thursday afternoon to practice taekwondo.