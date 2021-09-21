PEMBROKE Va. (WVVA) -- The first day of fall is tomorrow and that means it's apple-picking season! Let's take a look at how the season is shaping up for apple orchards around the Two Virginias.

The drought we had this summer is affecting the apple trees. Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says that this was the worst summer drought our area has seen in the last 5 years.

"Well, this season we had a freeze in April which knocked down my crop. Then we had the drought which went on for weeks and weeks and weeks which caused a lot of my earlier apples to drop early which happens when it's very dry and also they didn't size up as they should." Georgia Haverty | Owner & operator at Doe Creek Farm

Due to the drought, soil moisture levels have been lower which isn't ideal for the apple trees.

"So looking at West Virginia as a whole, we saw topsoil moisture peaking in early August of 2021 at about 65 percent which is very short to short. We had almost two-thirds of the state showing in the very short to short category at the peak of the drought in early August." Brad Rippey | Meteorologist at U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

Graph showing the percentage of short and very short topsoil moisture levels in West Virginia.

Although the weather conditions weren't ideal this past summer for the upcoming apple harvest season, Georgia Haverty, the owner and operator at Doe Creek Farm, says that she's seen worse.

"Last year we had three freezes. That knocked just about everything out. I had a third of a crop last year and there were a lot of people who wanted to pick apples and unfortunately I had more people than apples last year. This year is better!" Georgia Haverty | Owner & operator at Doe Creek Farm

Even with the drought this summer, there are still plenty of apples for all of those who want to pick some. The best time to do so is coming up within the next few weeks.

"The later apples that are coming in now I'm gonna open on the 24th. I'll be open through mid-October and should have plenty of apples between the 24th and mid-October for people to come and pick." Georgia Haverty | Owner & operator at Doe Creek Farm

Doe Creek Farm will be open Friday through Monday from 9 am-5 pm each week through mid-October.