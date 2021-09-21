Jim Justice withdraws from consideration to coach Greenbrier East HS boys basketball

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice withdrew from consideration to be boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School on Tuesday.

Justice submitted a letter to the President of the Greenbrier County Board of Education and the Superintendent of Schools, officially withdrawing from consideration for the coaching position.

"We need to move forward," Justice said in the closing of his letter. "Pick a coach. The kids deserve that, and I wish them all the success. I will always love our school, our community and our kids."

Justice noted that he will continue to coach the girls basketball team at Greenbrier East, saying "they will succeed."

The full letter is below: