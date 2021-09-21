Latinos vastly underrepresented in media, new report finds

PHOENIX (AP) — A new government report has found that Latinos are vastly underrepresented in newsrooms, Hollywood films and TV and other media industries. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate last October, and the report was released Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, has made the inclusion of Latinos in media a principal issue, imploring Hollywood studio directors, journalism leaders and book publishers to include their perspectives.