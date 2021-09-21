Lawyer: R. Kelly unlikely to take stand in trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for R. Kelly has told a judge that the R&B singer is unlikely to take the witness stand at his sex-trafficking trial. The remark Tuesday by attorney Deveraux Cannick came as the defense was winding down its case at the trial in federal court in New York City. Closing arguments could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon. The 54-year-old Kelly has denied accusations he was a sexual predator who groomed and exploited his young victims. The spectacle of Kelly testifying has always been a long shot. Kelly nodded his head when the judge indicated he still had time to change his mind.