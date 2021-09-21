Mayorkas chief says images from border ‘horrified’ him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas says images of what appeared to be Border Patrol agents on horseback rounding up migrants trying to cross the U.S. southern border “horrified” him. But Mayorkas stopped short of calling the new influx of migrants a crisis. The border town of Del Rio, Texas, has seen an influx of thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing an unstable situation in their home country and attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico. More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio. On CNN Tuesday, Mayorkas predicted a “dramatic change” in the numbers as the U.S. continues to send them home.