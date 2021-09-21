Murder trial underway in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A murder trial was underway in Fayette County on Tuesday. Hayden John Dixon stands accused in the killing of Trinity McCallister in Oak Hill in November of 2019.



As the prosecution made their case, they focused on evidence found at the home Dixon shared with the McCallister in Oak Hill. Her body was found by police in the couple's garage on November 12th, 2019.



In an effort to call into question the evidence, the defense zeroed in on a false positive of a blood sample that later turned out to be paint in the doorway.



Meanwhile, the prosecution highlighted an ax they believe to be the murder weapon, calling a forensic expert with the W.Va. State Police lab, Laura D'agontin, to testify. An autopsy performed in November of 2019 determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and strangulation.



An expert with the W.Va. State Police Lab, Laura D'agontin, said a finger print found on the ax was a match.



"The latent print was identified to be the right ring finger under the name Hayden John Dixon," testified D'agontin.



The prosecution could rest as early as Wednesday, leaving it up to Dixon's defense team to offer up enough reasonable doubt to avoid a conviction.