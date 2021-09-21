Myanmar judge rules that Suu Kyi’s trial will continue

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has ruled that prosecutors presented enough evidence against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and two of her political allies for their trial to continue on charges of incitement. Suu Kyi and her elected government were ousted by the military in February. A special court is hearing various charges against her and several colleagues, including incitement, or spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order. Suu Kyi also faces several other charges that supporters and independent analysts say are politically motivated and are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.