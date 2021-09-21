National Park Service investigates possible disappearance on Gauley River

ANSTEAD, W.Va. (WVVA) The National Park Service is investigating after a kayak was found abandoned on the Upper section of the Gauley River.



While the the agency initially thought there may be a missing person on the river, no one has since been reported missing, according to NPS spokesperson Eve West.



West said their crews conducted a search once the water levels were lowered on Monday and did not find anyone.

Right now, the agency is centering its investigation on data research to confirm whether anyone is in fact missing. She said the agency may do a sweep of the river later on as their investigation progresses.



Earlier this month, someone died on one of the whitewater rafting tours after getting stuck under a rock on the first day of Gauley Season.



WVVA News will continue to monitor the situation closely and bring you additional updates.



