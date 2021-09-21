No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive last year who was wanted in the highly publicized death of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon. A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl near Olympia in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. Reinoehl was armed and on the run after being caught on surveillance video shooting a supporter of then-President Donald Trump. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim issued a memo Monday finding the use of force justified. Authorities have said it appeared Reinoehl likely fired first.