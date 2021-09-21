Sheriff: No charges after twin boys die from heat in car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at daycare. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the father was under intense pressure as a professional at his manufacturing job and forgot the toddlers were in their rear facing child seats. Investigators say the father found the bodies of the boys after arriving at their Blythewood daycare late in the afternoon on Sept. 1 and being told the boys weren’t there. The Coroner’s Office says the boys died from heat and the temperature inside the SUV likely reached 120 degrees on a muggy late summer day.