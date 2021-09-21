Staying cool and unsettled into the first day of Fall

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR GILES, WYTHE, AND BLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 11 AM WEDNESDAY

As the remnants of Nicholas continue to push through our area, we'll likely see rain on and off through sundown eventually lightening up a bit during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will stay mild thanks to the cloud cover, and we'll be muggy as well. Temps should bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s early Wednesday morning.

A cold front will then move through the area midweek, bringing with it rounds of showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The main threat with the front tomorrow will be locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding issues and/or mudslides in some spots. Generally, the area is slated to receive between 1-3" of rain, with higher amounts possible in t-storms.

Tomorrow will bring the chance of a few isolated severe t-storms as well, with gusty winds and even some rotation possible. Stay weather aware! Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain will gradually lighten up by early Thursday morning, and cooler, drier air will be rushing in for the wrap up of the work week.