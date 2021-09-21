Tazewell Sheriff’s Department hosts vaccine clinic

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- The Tazewell Sheriff's Department held their own vaccine clinic. The sheriff's department partnered with the Virginia Department of Health, to put on their vaccine clinic at the Tazewell Fairgrounds today.

Leaders at the clinic say, they were able to get over 2 dozen people vaccinated with the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. We spoke with those who got vaccinated, and asked them why they were getting their vaccine so deep into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finn Moss from Tazewell said, "I just want to be safe, and protect me and other people."

Jessica Hill From Richlands had other reasons for getting her vaccine. "My husband is in corrections. So he works with people coming and going all the time from the public. I have new grand-babies, and I don't want them to get sick."

Officials from the Virginia Department of Health said, their next clinic will be held at the Burkes Garden Fall Festival from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

For those getting their first dose at any of the clinics. You will have to schedule your appointment for your second dose at the Tazewell County Health Department.