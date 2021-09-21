Tony Coaxum reflects on consecutive road wins for the Big Blue

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State College football team beat Johnson C. Smith on the road Saturday for its second win of the season.

The week prior, the Big Blue beat Elizabeth City on the road. Head Coach Tony Coaxum said winning road games is tough. He said being able to do it back to back with a brand new team is extremely impressive.

Bluefield State is 2-1 on the season. The team is back in action on October 2nd at Mitchell Stadium, looking to get the first home victory since the program's revival.