3 elementary schools recognized for academic excellence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia elementary schools have gotten national recognition for academic excellence. The Charleston Gazette-Mail cited a statement from the U.S. Department of Education in reporting that Putnam County’s Rock Branch Elementary, Raleigh County’s Crescent Elementary and Wood County’s Criss Elementary were named Tuesday as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The release says they were among 325 schools across the nation to be recognized. West Virginia Board of Education President Miller Hall said in a statement the schools went above and beyond to earn the award. All three were among the state’s highest performing on standardized tests.