WVVA TV in Bluefield, WV has an exciting opportunity for a full time News Anchor/Assignment Manager in our newsroom.

Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City, Bluefield, WV, WVVA TV is centrally located to many major markets. The two Virginia’s are home to world-class white-water rafting, thousands of miles of hiking trails, skiing and so much more.

WVVA was named Station of the Year five times in eight years with an award-winning team and community service. We embody our slogan “Here for You.”

In this role you will have the opportunity to anchor the evening news and move into upper-level management while mentoring young journalists in a newsroom that embraces rock solid journalism. The candidate we are seeking to join our team will bring a unique combination of journalistic, broadcasting, and managerial skills. We are looking for someone with a clear understanding of journalism, writing with an edge and using strong storytelling to make it impactful and memorable.

Working with the News Director, this person will help supervise desk operations, producers, anchors, multimedia journalists and photographers in our award-winning news department.

A Bachelor’s degree is preferred.

If you think you can excel in this exciting fast paced position, we would like to hear from you.

Apply at Careers - Gray Television WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.