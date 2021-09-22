Buchanan County man sentenced to 75 years after shooting at an officer

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- A Buchanan County man was sentenced to 75 years after attempting to murder an officer in September of 2020.

Joseph L Rayburn, 44, pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Malicious Shooting a Firearm at an Occupied Law Enforcement Vehicle, Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and Eluding Law Enforcement.

The officer was on patrol in Hurley when he encountered Rayburn. The officer tried to make a stop, and instead of stopping, Rayburn sped up causing a chase. He rammed into a Sheriff's Office cruiser during the chase, and brandished a firearm.

Rayburn fired a pistol toward the officer through the driver's side window. Deputies were able to wreck Rayburn's car, which caused a standoff between Rayburn and the police. He created a human shield by pulling his female passenger in front of himself.

He eventually threw his firearm out of the vehicle, which allowed officers to restrain him.

Rayburn was sentenced to 75 years in prison. 60 years of that sentence is suspected, on the condition that he serves 15 years in prison and successfully completes 10 years of active supervised probation.