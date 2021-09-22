Concord men and women host West Virginia Wesleyan on the soccer pitch

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lion men's and women's soccer teams hosted West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday.

The men played first, looking to get their first win of the season. It was a tight one all the way through, but West Virginia Wesleyan takes the win. Final score: 2-1. The Mountain Lions fall to 0-6 on the season.

It was better news for the Lady Mountain Lions, as they also hosted West Virginia Wesleyan. Concord put six goal on the board, a season high for the team, as they shut out Wesleyan with a final of 6-0. The Lady Mountain Lions remain undefeated this season.