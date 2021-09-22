COVID-19 causes staffing problems for law enforcement in the two Virginias

VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA)- COVID-19 is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. That statistic Carries over to the law enforcement community. Out of the 155 line of duty deaths in the U.S. this year, COVID-19 leads all other causes with a total of 71 deaths.

As we see a new surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergency Services here in the two Virginias, have faced adversity. Stations have shut down their offices in order to contain the spread of the virus.

In Mercer County, the Princeton Police Department saw an outbreak early in the pandemic, and according to Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray, they had officers working around the clock to protect and serve.

"Well, last December, we did have 8 or 9 officers who contracted COVID-19 at the same time. We were running very short-staffed. We did shut the office, we didn't allow any to come in unless we had to. Likewise, we had a lot of guys pulling a lot of long hours to keep the staffing up and protect the citizens."

Over in Virginia, the Tazewell Sheriff's Office was dealing with the same issues. However, Sheriff Hieatt says it also changed the way they made arrests.

"We're also seeing problems just taking people to jail. In the jails you've got such a population in such a closed area, they're having to take a lot of precautions. It's caused a longer wait time when we have to take someone to jail because we have to get temperatures taken and things like that."

As of now, Both the Princeton Police Department and the Tazewell Sheriff's Office do not require a vaccine. But, Sheriff Hieatt said, they have made every effort to get as many deputies as they can vaccinated.

"It's something that we've made very available to anybody that wants to take it. We've had a vaccine clinic, but also we've worked with the health department so that any of our officer are able to take it if they want to."

The Tazewell Sheriff's Office also said, that because of this pandemic, court cases and training have also been delayed due to the fact that those activities are held in closed spaces.

The CDC Currently has no national statistics on vaccination rates for law enforcement officials.