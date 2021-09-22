Family needed to fill Habitat for Humanity home in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building a home in Ronceverte.

Before the organization can complete the construction, they need a family to fill the home by the end of December of this year.

Kayla Dransfield, the Executive Director of Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity, said the organization is looking for low-income families who identify as homeless and have special needs.

“Houseless can be defined as doubling up in a bed, um living in unfit or unhealthy living conditions being a victim of domestic violence, and special needs can indicate any mental or physical disability,” said Dransfield.

Dransfield said partner families are asked to assist in completing construction, so finding a family as soon as possible is essential.

Anyone interested in applying to move into the home can visit the Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity website.