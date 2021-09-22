Firefighters remember former fire chief

MT. HOPE, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of a long-time fire chief.

Chief Bruce James passed away on Sunday night after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

James served the department as chief from 1985 to just a couple of years ago.

Coworkers said they could always go to him for anything.

Bobby Palmer, the former fire chief and a friend of James, said his service didn't end with his department.

Still, he was always willing to pitch in and help out wherever anyone needed him. Adding, he loved the community and fire service more than anything.

"Someone would call for any kind of problem it didn't matter what it was, if there was a way that chief James could help them, he was always there to help them. Um that's just the kind of person he was," said Palmer.

He will be memorialized this Saturday with a complete fire fighter's funeral.

Palmer said they anticipate fire trucks and emergency responders from all over the state to pay tribute to the former chief.