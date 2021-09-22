First day of fall consists of wet and stormy conditions; severe threat is possible

Cold front moves through today raising rain and storm chances in the afternoon.

This morning we are starting off warm in the 60s with rain showers continuing to push north. We will witness drier conditions and even possibly some clouds trying to break apart for the first part of the day, but by the afternoon a cold front rushes in embarking us on another wet day.

Storms are possible with today's weather set up and some could become strong or even severe. Main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain leading to flooding. It's not completely off the table, but rotating storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. Have a way to receive weather alerts today!

Overnight we calm things down but scattered showers hover around. Temperatures drop behind the front in the 40s and low 50s! Rain chances continue to diminish tomorrow with just a stray shower here and there throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s for some. Expect a mix of low-mid 60s.

High pressure continues to stick around to close the work week keeping us dry and cooler than normal. Temperatures start to gradually warm back up during the weekend and rain chances are slim to none throughout the next several days after today's big rain event.