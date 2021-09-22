Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following

areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry and Wilkes. In

Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt,

Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry,

Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe.

* Through Thursday morning.

* Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central

Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods

of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region

later today from the west, serving as a second producer for

rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along

the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the

terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that

have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to

flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River

Valley, and Roanoke Valley.

* Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur

repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks

and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over

their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas.

Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the

larger main-stem rivers may be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&