Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following
areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry and Wilkes. In
Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt,
Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry,
Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe.
* Through Thursday morning.
* Deep tropical moisture continues to move across the central
Appalachains today, supporting the potential for prolonged periods
of moderate to heavy rain. Likewise, a front will enter the region
later today from the west, serving as a second producer for
rainfall into the night. Rainfall amounts will be highest along
the crest of the Blue Ridge into the eastern foothills where the
terrain will enhance rainfall intensity and amounts. Areas that
have already received ample rainfall will be far more prone to
flooding, including parts of the southern Blue Ridge, New River
Valley, and Roanoke Valley.
* Where high rainfall rates occur, or where bands of rain occur
repeatedly over the same locations, rapid rises on smaller creeks
and streams are expected. Some of these waterways may flood over
their banks and flow across roads and into low-lying areas.
Depending on where the heaviest rain occurs, minor flooding of the
larger main-stem rivers may be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&