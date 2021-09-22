Italy: Uncle of teen who refused arranged marriage detained

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say the uncle of an 18-year-old woman who disappeared months ago after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan has been detained on the outskirts of Paris. Saman Abbas was last seen in late April at her family’s home near the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia. A few days later, a Milan airport video captured her parents hurrying to catch a flight to their native Pakistan. They had reportedly pressured their daughter to marry a man there whom she had never met. Abbas’ younger brother reportedly told authorities that the uncle killed his sister. Police aided by dogs have spent weeks searching farm fields near the family’s home but didn’t find a body.