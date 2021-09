MONROE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks hosted Pendleton County on Tuesday.

It was an emotional game for the Mavericks, as a former James Monroe grad, Ben Thornton, passed away over the weekend from COVID-19 complications.

James Monroe honored Thornton pre-game with a moment of silence, and the team went on to win the game with a final score of 12-7 over Pendleton County.