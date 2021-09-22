Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital says he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics. He told The Associated Press that he would fight the coronavirus and poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs. In a speech announcing his bid, he said he was pushed to run not by high ambition but by the sorry state of the country, as he criticized the Duterte administration’s pandemic response. His likely rivals in the elections next May include formidable national politicians and celebrities.