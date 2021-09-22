Mercer County Board of Health approves indoor mask mandate

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Board of Health unanimously voted to approve an indoor mask mandate for the county on Wednesday.

This mandate goes into effect immediately.

Masks will be required inside public buildings across the county, regardless of vaccination status.

Mercer County is red on the West Virginia DHHR map, and currently has 617 active cases.

This new mandate makes Mercer County the second county to instate a mask mandate since the statewide mandate was lifted in June. Greenbrier County was first, announcing their mandate last Friday.