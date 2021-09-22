Mercer County residents, workers, share their thoughts on mask mandate

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The reaction is mixed here in Mercer County. The mandate is being blamed on the rising number of cases in the county. Board members at the health department discussed and agreed the mandate was necessary to get ahead of the virus.

The mandate will be in effect for at least thirty days and health leaders say it's necessary because new COVID cases are already surpassing last months totals.

"If these big N-95 masks still have paint come through them, this ain't going to help." said Mercer County resident, Joseph Musick

"I think it's a good thing especially for the older people around here. There's a lot of them and younger kids. There's people young, they don't have to be old but they're dying everyday from it." said Bradie Marrs who travels to work in Mercer County.

There are others who say they see both sides of the argument for and against masks.

"I think people are going to do what people are going to do. A lot of people say that it infringes on their civil rights to be mandated to wear a mask. Then I also understand if you have sick family and you're around kids, you don't want to take the risk of giving them COVID. So it could be a benefit to wear a mask for yourself and for others." said Mercer County resident Tera Farley.

For the Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, there's no doubt the mask mandate is necessary.

"We can beat this but it has to be a collective effort by everyone. If we're going to get ahead of it, that's what it's going to take. I just ask everyone to please put aside any kind of political thing they've attached to it. This is nothing political at all. It has everything to do with the health of the people of Mercer County." said Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Roger Topping.

Once the current mask mandate ends in thirty days, the health department board members will then reevaluate if it needs to remain in place.