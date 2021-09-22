Mountaineer Food Pantry Returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Mountaineer Foodbank returned to Raleigh County on Wednesday to distribute food to the community. This is the first distribution to take place in Beckley since the end of July.

The bank gave out food boxes to around three hundred people in the community.

Those boxes included bagels, milk, canned goods, and other items.

Sherrie Hunter, the site supervisor, said it is essential for them to do these distributions because of the food insecurity people in the community face.

“By mountaineer foodbank coming here and supplying enough food for providing food for 300 cars we know that takes the strain off of the local food pantries.”

Anyone who missed out on Monday’s drive can participate at the next one scheduled for November.

That exact date has not been set just yet, but WVVA News will continue to follow that and will provide updates as they become available.

Those dates are also available on the Mountaineer Food Pantry website.