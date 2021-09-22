New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will consider an abortion bill similar to one signed into law in Texas that would ban most abortions in the state. Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby filed the legislation Wednesday and it was quickly met with criticism by Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said it will monitor the legislation and pointed out that he opposes abortions. Like Texas, the bill would allow civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law, with penalties of $10,000 per abortion. Barnaby’s office said he wasn’t ready to comment on it. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor, called the bill dangerous and radical.