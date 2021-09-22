Official: Convicted killer starting life sentence found dead

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A white man convicted of the apparently random killing of a Black men has been found dead shortly after being transferred to a Louisiana penitentiary to begin a life sentence. Louisiana corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said inmate Kenneth Gleason was found hanging in his cell and unresponsive early Wednesday at the state penitentiary at Angola. The 27-year-old had been transferred to the prison Monday. Pastorick says Gleason was alone in a cell, under quarantine for 14 days per COVID-19 protocols for new inmates. The corrections department and local law enforcement are investigating the death as a suicide, and an autopsy is planned.