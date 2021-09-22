Princeton traffic stop leads to drug arrest

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A traffic stop in Princeton on Tuesday night led to a drug arrest after law enforcement discovered 57 grams of heroin in a vehicle.

A Princeton police officer attempted to stop a red Chevy Silverado after noticing it had a very loud aftermarket exhaust system, which led to a short chase. Reports say the vehicle came to an abrupt stop, and officers conducted a felony traffic stop.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained, and officers began to search the vehicle after the odor of marijuana gave them probable cause.

During their search, officers found a bag containing approximately 57 grams of heroin and three firearms. The driver of the vehicle also had $873 in small bills in his front pants pocket.

The driver, 19-year-old Malachi Cooper, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule 1 Narcotic.

Cooper was transported to the Princeton Police Department for processing, and is now awaiting arraignment at Southern Regional Jail.