SB Wednesday: a breakdown of the executive order mandating COVID vaccines

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping answer questions related to small businesses. This week, he discusses the executive order mandating COVID vaccines for more federal employees.

O"Neal answered the following questions:

Recently President Biden issued an executive order mandating COVID vaccinations for most federal employees, and also mandating that employers with 100 or more employees require their employees to be vaccinated.

Does this executive order have the force of law, and what does it mean for larger employers in our region?

Why is this executive order controversial?

What is the status of this executive order, and when should we expect a ruling on its legality?

Be sure to tune in every Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WVVA for a new edition of 'SB Wednesday.'