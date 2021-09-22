Special Weather Statement until WED 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Fayette County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, northwestern

Raleigh, north central Wyoming, western Fayette and eastern Boone

Counties through 200 PM EDT…

At 108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Charleston to 10 miles north of Twin Falls

State Park. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Charleston, Fayetteville, South Charleston, Oak Hill, Montgomery,

Chesapeake, Marmet, Mount Hope, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar

Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Pinch,

Bradley and Powellton.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 21.

Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 106.

Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 54 and 57.

West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 47 and 95.

Route 119 between mile markers 72 and 80.

Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall possible with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH