Special Weather Statement until WED 2:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Nicholas County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun,

Nicholas, southwestern Gilmer, western Braxton, southeastern Roane,

Clay and central Fayette Counties through 245 PM EDT…

At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Amma to near Oak Hill. Movement was

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Summersville, Fayetteville, Glenville, Sutton, Clay, Babcock State

Park, Oak Hill, Ansted, Gassaway, Gauley Bridge, Glen, Hawks Nest

State Park, Birch River, Big Otter, Cedar Creek State Park, Wallback,

Craigsville, Piney View, Harrison and Thurmond.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 79 between mile markers 30 and 62.

Route 19 between mile markers 11 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is possible with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH