The severe threat should drop tonight… as will the temps!

As a cold front moves out of the area slowly but surely, the chance for severe storms should drop as we head into this evening. Nevertheless, before sundown, a few more stronger storms or heavy downpours will be possible. Overnight, we should experience a gradual tapering of showers, and we'll see areas of fog, especially by early Thursday morning.

Cooler & drier air will be surging in behind this front, so expect temps to be cooler tonight than last night! Most of us will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday will bring a few morning clouds/spotty showers, but plenty of sunshine should emerge into the afternoon! Highs tomorrow will be definitely more Autumn-like, only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s! We'll be chilly and dry tomorrow night with low temps in the upper 30s-mid 40s!

Friday and into this weekend, we'll see much of the same weather pattern hold. We could see a few showers as a weak system swings in Saturday evening, but most of the weekend looks dry and seasonable. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!