Tonywatch: Clint Ramos on designing a better Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — The audience watching the searing and provocative “Slave Play” on Broadway often caught a glimpse of themselves onstage in more ways than one. That’s because set designer Clint Ramos had built giant mirrors behind the actors who initially appear to be on a plantation in the pre-Civil War South. Ramos, as he has done hundreds of time before, wanted to pull people into the raw story being told. Ramos has earned one of two 2021 Tony Award nominations for that striking scenic design. He also got a nod for best costume design for “The Rose Tattoo.”