Virginia investigators now believe missing 3-year-old died

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — Investigators in western Virginia say they now believe that a missing 3-year-old girl is dead. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation has revealed that Khaleesi Cuthriell, who had been unaccounted for since February, died while in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown at a Waynesboro home that was searched on Monday. News outlets report that Royer and Brown were arrested in Pennsylvania on Sept. 12 in connection with the case and face several charges, including abuse and neglect of a child. Royer was initially reported missing, but the sheriff’s office says investigators determined that she was a willing participant with Brown in a string of crimes across Virginia and Pennsylvania.