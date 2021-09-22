West Virginia Navigator receives 3 year $1 million per year grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- In Charleston, West Virginia Navigator has received a three-year grant for $1 million per year.

The funding comes from the Affordable Care Act. This will allow West Virginia Navigator to reach more West Virginians, who are eligible for low-cost Health Insurance.

Director Jeremy Smith of West Virginia Navigator said, this is a huge step forward in healthcare for residents in The Mountain State.

"This new round of funding and this announcement that we're going to be funded for three more years, it's just absolutely huge. We're actually looking at increasing our budget 10 times with this new funding. So, we're going from operating from about $100,000 dollars a year, to about one million dollars a year. So, we're really excited because it's going to give us the capacity to help that many more people."

The open enrollment to sign up for health insurance through West Virginia Navigator starts November 1st 2021, through January 15th 2022.

To find out if you qualify for health insurance, you can call the West Virginia Navigator's hotline at 1-844-WV-CARES.