WVU’s Bartlett tries to stay positive after brother’s death

West Virginia’s Jared Bartlett says the death of his brother three months ago has taught him not today take every day for granted. Richard Barlett III was killed in a hit-and-run accident June 2 near Atlanta. A reward has been offered on the driver’s identity and whereabouts. Jared Bartlett says his older brother looked at life in a positive light. And he says that’s useful, especially in the game of football. Jared Bartlett had a career-high three sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in a 27-21 win Saturday over Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers will play their Big 12 opener Saturday at fourth-ranked Oklahoma.