3 Miami Beach officers face felony charges in rough arrests

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say three Miami Beach police officers are now facing felony charges related to the rough arrests of two men at a South Beach hotel. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office had originally charged five officers in August with misdemeanor battery charges. On Thursday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the upgraded charges for Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez. They’re charged with third-degree felony battery. Officer Javier Serrano is charged with official misconduct, which is a third-degree felony. Surveillance video shows an officer chase 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup into the lobby of a South Beach hotel on July 26. Body cam video shows officers kicked Crudup multiple times.