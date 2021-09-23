Census: Rethinking how to count people in dorms, prisons

Following a 2020 census in which the pandemic made access to group housing difficult, Census Bureau officials say they are going to reassess how they count people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes during the next head count of every U.S. resident in 2030. A Census Bureau official said Thursday that the agency is going to rethink how residents of dorms, prisons and nursing homes are accounted for. But the official said it’s too early at this point to say how that will be done. Al Fontenot, an associate director of the Census Bureau, made his remarks to members of a scientific advisory committee during a virtual meeting.